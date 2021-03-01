English
TVS Motor Company share price gains 5% on February sales number

The company exported 1,01,789 units in February 2021, 23 percent more than 82,877 units in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
 
 
TVS Motor Company share price added 5 percent intraday on March 1 after the company reported an 18 percent increase in sales at 2,97,747 units in February 2021 against 253,261 units in the year-ago period.

Its two-wheeler sales grew by 21 percent at 2,84,581 units in February 2021 as against 2,35,891 units in February 2020, the company said in a release.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 15 percent at 1,95,145 units in February 2021 as against 1,69,684 units in February 2020.

Motorcycle sales grew by 16 percent at 1,37,259 units versus 1,18,514 units, while scooter sales grew by 56 percent at 95,525 units against 60,633 units in February 2020, it added.

The company exported 1,01,789 vehicles in February, which was 23 percent higher from 82,877 units in the year-ago period.

The company registered sales of 13,166 three-wheelers in February 2021 as against 17,370 units in the year-ago period.

tvs

At 1345 hours, TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 616.80, up Rs 22.05, or 3.71 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 659.80 on February 9, 2021, and and 52-week low of Rs 240.10 April 7, 2020. It is trading 6.52 percent below its 52-week high and 156.89 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Mar 1, 2021 02:03 pm

