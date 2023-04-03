Tube Investments: Why does the market retain faith in it despite ‘puzzling’ healthcare forays?

Tube Investments is doubling down on its healthcare foray as it joins Premji Invest to snap up medical device maker Lotus Surgicals.

TI will invest Rs 233 crore to buy 67 percent of the equity share capital of the company while Premji Invest will pick the remaining 33 percent.

Also read: Why analysts predict 20-40 pc upside to Amara Raja Batteries despite challenges

The acquisition comes close on the heels of the Murugappa group's plans to set up a subsidiary for contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which had puzzled analysts.

What explains these varied investments?

Analysts believe that TI, a legendary cycle brand, is transforming itself into an incubator/private equity investor. That is, the cash flows from a few businesses would be used to fund growth through new acquisitions.

“TI is a cash cow,” said Varun Baxi, research analyst – institutional equities, Antique Stock Broking. “The ROCE from its core businesses is above 20 per cent,” he added.

Geojit Financial Services values TI at 30x FY25E with a target price of Rs 2,768, which means around 8 per cent upside from the current market price of Rs 2,543. But that does not include estimated earnings from the CDMO business and Lotus Surgicals.

Analysts are still awaiting to see these businesses shape up in the hand of the new management to estimate the value that they can bring to the table.

New growth path

After the acquisition of CG Power in November 2020, Tube Investments’ Executive Chairman MAM Arunachalam called the fiscal a “memorable” one and a “milestone year”. He described it as an ideal buy for the company in its “long-felt quest for inorganic growth and de-risking of dependence on the automotive sector”.

At the time, a little more than 70 per cent of TI’s revenue—coming from engineering, metal-formed products and bicycles—was dependent on the automotive sector. To protect itself from the cyclical nature of the auto industry and to keep its cash register ringing periodically, the company has adopted a three-pillar strategy which they named TI-1, TI-2 and TI-3—the first for growth through in-house/core business, the second through venture-capital-style investments and the third through acquiring distressed businesses and turning it around.

“The underlying philosophy is to invest cash flows of the existing businesses (TI-1), which does not need much capital for growth, to: a) seed several new platforms for long-term growth (under TI-2; e-3Ws, e-tractors, optic lens, TMT bars and truck body building), and b) acquire stressed assets (under TI3; acquired CG Power in Nov’20),” said a Motilal Oswal report released in June 2022, when the brokerage initiated coverage on the stock.

Puzzling buy

Despite knowing this growth strategy, what really surprised the analysts was TI’s entry into the pharma business. This March, TI decided to incorporate a new subsidiary for API manufacturing. TI would invest Rs 285 crore and the partner-CEO and former MD of Aurobindo Pharma, N Govindarajan, would invest Rs 15 crore.

“Apart from the pharma buy, all other buys were sort of related business, be it optics, truck body-building, and electric tractors and three-wheelers,” said Baxi.

“But pharma is really, really strange… therefore I think it is moving into a PE sort of a model,” he added.

Saji John, Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services, said he too finds the venture in pharma and medical consumables incomprehensible.

A buy-side analyst, who did not want to be named, said the CDMO space is a difficult one to operate in. “They have hardly been any players in India who have been able to scale up significantly. True, TI has not allocated big-bang capital for this, that is, it won’t go bust if the venture fails… but it (Rs 285 crore) is still money,” he said.

“There is no denying that CDMO is a huge opportunity but execution will be key,” he added.

Also read: Nirmal Bang sees favourable risk-reward in pharma

Market’s confidence

The market seems to be keeping faith in the company. The stock has remained at the Rs 2,500 levels since the pharma announcement. Even the 4 percent correction that came after it isn’t significant, given the overall market sentiment, according to Baxi.

Analysts said it has a lot to do with the confidence the market has in the company’s Managing Director, Vellayan Subbiah.

“The work he did with Chola (Cholamandalam Investment and Finance) and CG Power was impressive. Also, the Murugappa Group is looked up to, nearly all young businesses look up to it for corporate-governance practices,” said another buy-side analyst.

Subbiah was the Managing Director of Cholamandalam from 2010 to 2017; and the company’s bottom line improved significantly over this period, growing from a net loss of Rs 22.9 crore in FY11 to a net profit of Rs 242.6 crore in FY18. Subbiah was made the company’s Chairman in November 2020.

In November 2020, TI acquired a majority stake in CG Power, which had an outstanding debt of Rs 2,161 crore. By the close of FY22, the first full financial year under the new management, CG Power had cleared its debt; the stock price has climbed steadily since appreciating 64 percent.

The buy-side analyst quoted earlier and who is warier of TI’s new investments, pointed out that these were established businesses and the ones they are now trying have to be nearly set up from the scratch. “With CDMO, they have to set it up from scratch and the company seems to have put its fingers in too many pies,” he said.

If things don’t go their way, the business group has shown an ability to change course in time and do the restructuring needed, according to Baxi. “In terms of business acumen, Murugappa Group is one of the best,” he added.

In Q3FY23, TI reported a net profit of nearly Rs 325 crore on a consolidated level, which is a 16 percent fall year on year. The reasons were operating deleverage and de-stocking of inventory at the global level, according to Geojit’s John. “We are not seeing a major concern because of diversification into the new projects,” he said.

At noon, Tube Investments was trading at Rs 2,546 on BSE.