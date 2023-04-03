 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tube Investments: Why does the market retain faith in it despite ‘puzzling’ healthcare forays?

Asha Menon
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

The Murugappa Group company has been reshaping its business over the past two years through venture capital fund-type investments and turning around distressed companies

Analysts are still waiting for a clearer picture to emerge on how the pharma foray and medical-devices buy will play out for Tube Investments.

Tube Investments is doubling down on its healthcare foray as it joins Premji Invest to snap up medical device maker Lotus Surgicals.

TI will invest Rs 233 crore to buy 67 percent of the equity share capital of the company while Premji Invest will pick the remaining 33 percent.

The acquisition comes close on the heels of the Murugappa group's plans to set up a subsidiary for contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which had puzzled analysts.