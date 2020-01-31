App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TTK Prestige share price slips as Credit Suisse maintains underperform rating

Credit Suisse cut the target price to Rs 5,540 from Rs 5,700 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TTK Prestige share price slipped 1 percent intraday on January 31 after Credit Suisse maintained underperform rating following the company's third quarter numbers.

The kitchen appliance maker's consolidated net profit was up 3.3 percent at Rs 60.2 crore versus Rs 58.2 crore and revenue down 1.1 percent at Rs 587.3 crore versus Rs 593.5 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 5.8 percent at Rs 82.9 crore versus Rs 88.1 crore and margin was down at 14.1 percent, YoY.

Close

Credit Suisse has maintained underperform rating on the stock and cut target to Rs 5,540 from Rs 5,700 per share.

related news

The company's revenue has declined and weakness seen across the segments.

It cut earnings for FY20-22 by 6-8 percent and expects growth to remain subdued in the near term.

At 1127 hours, TTK Prestige was quoting at Rs 5,808.90, down Rs 52.10, or 0.89 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Buzzing Stocks #TTK Prestige

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.