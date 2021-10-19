TTK Prestige share hits 52-week high as Board readies for talks on stock split

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

TTK Prestige touched a 52-week high of Rs 10,586, rising 20 percent intraday, on October 19 as the company's board geared up to discuss sub-division of shares on October 27.

TTK Prestige has informed that the board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 27 to consider sub-division/split of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company.

The board will also consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 in the said meeting.

At 10:44 am on October 19, TTK Prestige was quoting at Rs 10,056.20, up Rs 1,234.50, or 13.99 percent on the BSE.