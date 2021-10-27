MARKET NEWS

TTK Prestige hits 52-week high on better Q2 numbers, stock split

The company board has approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the company from face value of Rs 10 each into Re 1 each

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
 
 
TTK Prestige share price rose more than 15 percent intraday on October 27 after the company reported better earnings for the quarter ended September 2021 and also announced sub-division of shares.

TTK Prestige shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 11,137. The company, which makes kitchen appliances and cookware,  posted a 58.2 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 103.5 crore, up from  Rs 65.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 34.9 percent year-on-at Rs 858.6 crore.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 58.1 percent at Rs 143.4 crore and the EBITDA margin at 16.7 percent YoY.

The company board has approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the company from face value of Rs 10 each into Re 1 each.

At 1447 hours, TTK Prestige was quoting at Rs 10,850, up Rs 1,201.85, or 12.46 percent on the BSE.
first published: Oct 27, 2021 03:04 pm

