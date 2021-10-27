TTK Prestige hits 52-week high on better Q2 numbers, stock split

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

TTK Prestige share price rose more than 15 percent intraday on October 27 after the company reported better earnings for the quarter ended September 2021 and also announced sub-division of shares.

TTK Prestige shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 11,137. The company, which makes kitchen appliances and cookware, posted a 58.2 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 103.5 crore, up from Rs 65.4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 34.9 percent year-on-at Rs 858.6 crore.

Earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation (EBITDA) rose 58.1 percent at Rs 143.4 crore and the EBITDA margin at 16.7 percent YoY.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company board has approved sub-division/split of equity shares of the company from face value of Rs 10 each into Re 1 each.

At 1447 hours, TTK Prestige was quoting at Rs 10,850, up Rs 1,201.85, or 12.46 percent on the BSE.