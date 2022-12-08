 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Triveni Engineering tumbles 4% after promoter offloads stake

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was reported that promoter Dhruv Sawhney was likely to sell a 7.03 percent stake

Representative image

Sugar producer Triveni Engineering opened 4 percent lower on December 8 after 23.6 million shares changed hands in four bunches in the block deal window, as per Bloomberg data.

While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was earlier reported that promoter Dhruv Sawhney was likely to sell a 7.03 percent stake.

At 9.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 280 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, down 4.73 percent. Trading volumes on the NSE at 11 million shares were 16 times higher than the 20-day average volume of 7.34 lakh shares.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

If Sawhney has offloaded a 7 percent stake, his shareholding would come down to 8 percent. As on September 2022, he had a 15.43 percent stake in the sugar firm.

Total promoter holding in the company stood at 68.26 percent for the quarter ending September 30, BSE data shows.