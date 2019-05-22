Triveni Engineering slips 3% despite reporting profit in Q4

Share price of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 3 percent intraday Wednesday despite company reported profit in the quarter ended March 2019.

The company's Q4FY19 (Jan-March) net profit was at Rs 92.5 crore versus loss of Rs 109.5 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 16.3% at Rs 854.3 crore against Rs 734.3 crore.

The Q4 profit included one-time gain of Rs 20.3 crore.

At 11:38 hrs Triveni Engineering and Industries was quoting at Rs 66.40, down Rs 1.60, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 70.35 and 52-week low Rs 34.05 on 21 May, 2019 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.61 percent below its 52-week high and 95.01 percent above its 52-week low.

