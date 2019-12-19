App
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident share price rises nearly 3% on European patent

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 8.45 and 52-week low Rs 5.22 on 16 December, 2019 and 22 July, 2019, respectively.

Trident share price rose nearly 3 percent in the morning trade on December 19 after the company said it had received a patent for ‘terry fabric weave and resulting terry fabric’ from the European Patent Office.

The invention relates to weaves, the method for weaving and resulting terry fabrics, the company said in a release.

The patented terry fabrics have improved material effectiveness, pull resistance, absorbency, softness and uniformity of texture, it added.

At 0930 hours, Trident was quoting at Rs 7.10, up Rs 0.15, or 2.16 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 8.45 on December 16, 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 5.22 July 22, 2019.

It is trading 15.98 percent below its 52-week high and 36.02 percent above its 52-week low.

 

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Trident

