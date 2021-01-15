MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Trident share price rises 3% on European patent

The patent will help Trident to deliver soft towels without using chemical-based fibres, the company has said.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Trident share price rose over 3 percent intraday on January 15 after the company was granted a patent for Fabric and Method of manufacturing by the European Patent Office.

The present invention comprises a method of producing fabric by subjecting it to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space.

This will help the company to deliver its special soft towels without using -chemical-based fibres enabling it to save the environment and at the same time deliver its soft luxury towels in the European market, the company said.

At 0934 hours, Trident was quoting at Rs 14.80, up Rs 0.45, or 3.14 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 16.98 on January 6, 2021 and 24 and a 52-week low of Rs 3.05 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 12.84 percent below its 52-week high and 385.25 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Trident
first published: Jan 15, 2021 09:45 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

Macro Minutes | Budget 2021: HSBC Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari pins hopes on higher tax buoyancy, privatization in FY22

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.