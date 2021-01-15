Trident share price rises 3% on European patent

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Trident share price rose over 3 percent intraday on January 15 after the company was granted a patent for Fabric and Method of manufacturing by the European Patent Office.

The present invention comprises a method of producing fabric by subjecting it to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space.

This will help the company to deliver its special soft towels without using -chemical-based fibres enabling it to save the environment and at the same time deliver its soft luxury towels in the European market, the company said.

At 0934 hours, Trident was quoting at Rs 14.80, up Rs 0.45, or 3.14 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 16.98 on January 6, 2021 and 24 and a 52-week low of Rs 3.05 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 12.84 percent below its 52-week high and 385.25 percent above its 52-week low.