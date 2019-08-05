App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident rises 4% on strong Q1 numbers; declares first interim dividend

The board of directors declared first interim dividend of Rs 0.90 (9 percent) per fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2019-20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Trident rose 4.5 percent intraday Monday after company posted strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company's Q1FY20 net profit jumped to Rs 122.4 crore against Rs 58.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 15.5 percent to Rs 1,312.1 crore versus Rs 1,136.4 crore.

Close

Paper segment revenue stood at Rs 248 crore in Q1FY20 as compared to Rs 215.5 crore in Q1FY19 registering a growth of 15.3%.

Textile segment revenue stood at Rs 1057.4 crore in Q1FY20 as compared to Rs 915.8 crore Q1 FY19 registering a growth of 15.4%.

At 11:50 hrs Trident was quoting at Rs 55.45, up Rs 1.75, or 3.26 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 75.60 and 52-week low Rs 52.15 on 15 January, 2019 and 22 July, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.85 percent below its 52-week high and 6.04 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

