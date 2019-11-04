App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident, Relaxo Footwears up 8-15% on strong Q2 earnings

Relaxo Footwears touched a 52-week high of Rs 625.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Trident and Relaxo Footwears rose eight percent and 15 percent, respectively, intraday on November 4 after the companies posted strong earnings for the quarter-ended September (Q2 FY20).

Relaxo Footwears touched a 52-week high of Rs 625. The company's Q2 net profit rose 78.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 70.5 crore. Revenue increased 14.5 percent YoY to Rs 621.8 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 42.4 percent to Rs 104.7 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 330 bps YoY to 16.8 percent.

Trident's Q2 consolidated net profit jumped 26.8 percent YoY to Rs 139.8 crore. Revenue was down 4.3 percent to Rs 1,340.7 crore. EBITDA fell 1.7 percent to Rs 259.3 crore, while margin was up 19.3 percent.

The company has reported a forex gain of Rs 2.6 crore against a forex loss of Rs 55.8 crore. Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 12 crore against Rs 46 crore.

At 12:02 hours, Relaxo Footwears was quoting at Rs 560.20, up Rs 17, or 3.13 percent, while Trident was quoting at Rs 65.75, up Rs 3.60, or 5.79 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 12:25 pm

