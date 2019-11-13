App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident gets patent for effluent treatment, share prices rise 6%

The patent has been granted by Indian Patent Office, Government of India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Trident rose nearly 6 percent intraday on November 11 after the company was granted a patent for treating industrial effluent containing sodium sulphate.

The patent has been granted by the Indian Patent Office.

The invention provides an apparatus and method for treatment of industrial effluents that contain a plurality of soluble or insoluble contaminants, including sodium sulphate, which may be discharged from textile dyeing process.

The patent provides recognition to Trident in making its surroundings environment friendly by conserving water and reusing the same for its textile dyeing process, a company release said.

At 0953 hours, Trident was quoting at Rs 64.55, up Rs 2.75, or 4.45 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 10:15 am

