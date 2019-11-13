Trident gets patent for effluent treatment, share prices rise 6%

Share price of Trident rose nearly 6 percent intraday on November 11 after the company was granted a patent for treating industrial effluent containing sodium sulphate.

The patent has been granted by the Indian Patent Office.

The invention provides an apparatus and method for treatment of industrial effluents that contain a plurality of soluble or insoluble contaminants, including sodium sulphate, which may be discharged from textile dyeing process.

The patent provides recognition to Trident in making its surroundings environment friendly by conserving water and reusing the same for its textile dyeing process, a company release said.