App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TRF gains 2% on plans to sell stake in step down subsidiary

The expected date of completion of sale / disposal is on or before September 30, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of TRF gained 2.5 percent intraday on July 26 after the company approved the proposal for divestment of its entire stake in its step down subsidiary.

The board of directors and shareholders of TRF Singapore Pte (TRFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of TRF, approved the sale/ divestment of the entire shareholding in step down subsidiary Hewitt Robins International Holdings (HRIHL), along with its 100 percent operating subsidiary Hewitt Robins International (HRIL), the company said in its BSE release.

The divestment is subject to approval of shareholders of TRF.

Close

The directors of TRF have accepted the proposal for divestment of the entire stake in HRIHL (including HRIL), in the capacity of the shareholder, subject to requisite approval of the shareholders of TRF, requisite authorities and other stakeholders as may be required.

The expected date of completion of sale / disposal is on or before September 30, 2019 or such subsequent date upon receipt of required approvals. it added.

TRF

At 1008 hrs, TRF was quoting at Rs 101.55, up 2.47 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:33 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.