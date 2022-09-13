Trent: Strong results, huge growth runway

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Trent Ltd (CMP: Rs 1,405; Market cap: Rs 49,942 crore) has posted better-than- expected results in Q1FY23, led by strong consumer demand. Trent is seeing robust demand for its products across the fashion concepts. Even the performance of the stores opened in the past one year has been encouraging, prompting the company to go in for a rapid store expansion. Trent has among the best metrics in the apparel industry on the back of 100 percent own-brand offerings, lower discounting, and...