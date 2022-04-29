HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Trent: Huge runway for growth

Bharat Gianani   •

Trent, with an overall store count of 435, has a huge potential for growth in the Indian apparel market. The company is fast scaling up its network, with Zudio, the value-fashion segment, leading the expansion

Trent Limited’s (Trent; CMP: Rs 1,225; Market capitalisation: Rs 43,570 crore) March 2022 quarter results were affected by disruptions related to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. However, with cases of infections falling in March 2022, the fashion icon of the Tata Group saw a sharp rebound in consumer sentiment. This helped improve both revenues (March sales were above pre-COVID levels) as well as profitability. Profits in the March quarter recovered and were consistent with the trends seen in the December...

