Trent falls 3% as Zudio hits Q4 margins

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

HDFC Securities attributed the fall in margins, from 9.3 percent to 10.1 percent, to front-loading of Zudio-related costs. Trent’s Q4 net profit came in at Rs 54.2 crore, up from Rs 20.87 crore in the year-ago period

Tata's retail venture Trent operates Westside and Zudio stores across the country

Trent was trading almost 4 percent lower at noon on April 28, a day after the Tata group company reported stellar numbers for the March quarter but slipped on margin.

Trent’s net profit came in at Rs 54.2 crore against Rs 20.87 crore in the year-ago period, the company said after market hours on April 27.

Revenue from operations grew 64 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,182.8 crore from Rs 1,328.9 crore in Q4 FY22. While EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped 50.8 percent to Rs 203 crore, margins declined to 9.3 percent from 10.1 percent.

Trent took a knock on the margin disappointment, with the share trading at Rs 1,333 at 12 pm on the National Stock Exchange, down 3.5 percent from the previous close. The stock has been flat this year, so far.