Transgene Biotek locked at upper circuit as US grants patent approval

Shares of Transgene Biotek locked at 5 percent upper circuit after United States of America granted patent on technology for oral delivery of insulin and insulin analogues.

There were pending buy orders of 471,870 shares, with no sellers available.

This intimation of patent being granted by USA will strengthen the company's management to justifiably increase its monetary value of its technology for oral delivery if Insulin and its analogues, company said in release.

At 09:43 hrs Transgene Biotek was quoting at Rs 3.88, up Rs 0.18, or 4.86 percent on the BSE.