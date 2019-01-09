App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transgene Biotek locked at upper circuit as US grants patent approval

There were pending buy orders of 471,870 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Transgene Biotek locked at 5 percent upper circuit after United States of America granted patent on technology for oral delivery of insulin and insulin analogues.

There were pending buy orders of 471,870 shares, with no sellers available.

This intimation of patent being granted by USA will strengthen the company's management to justifiably increase its monetary value of its technology for oral delivery if Insulin and its analogues, company said in release.

At 09:43 hrs Transgene Biotek was quoting at Rs 3.88, up Rs 0.18, or 4.86 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 10:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.