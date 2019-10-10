Transformers & Rectifiers surges 20% on order win from Power Grid

With this order, the company's order book as on date stands around Rs 1,001 crore
Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 20 percent in early trade on October 10 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 126 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).
The management in a press release said it has been awarded the order for 21 transformers. With this order, the company's order book as on date stands around Rs 1,001 crore.At 09:57 hrs Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 7.98, up Rs 1, or 14.33 percent on the BSE.The Great Diwali Discount!
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 10:19 am