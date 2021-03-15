Transformers and Rectifiers share price jumps nearly 10% on Rs 108-crore order win

live bse live

Transformers and Rectifiers India share price jumped nearly 10 percent on the morning of March 15 after the company said it had bagged a Rs 108-crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

The orders fall under the normal course of business. The company neither has any interest in these entities that awarded the orders nor fall within the related party transactions, the company said in a release.

With this order, the company's order book as on date stands at around Rs 1,123 crore.

At 1015 hours, Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 18.50, up Rs 1.50, or 8.82 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 23.90 on December 16, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 4.93 on March 25, 2020. It is trading 22.59 percent below its 52-week high and 275.25 percent above its 52-week low.