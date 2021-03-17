Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Intellect Design, Fortis Healthcare and General Insurance Corp?

live bse live

Indian market fell for the third straight day in a row on March 16 tracking muted trend in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed below 15,000, which it had reclaimed in intraday up move.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 31 points lower at 50,363 while the Nifty50 was down 19 points at 14,910.

Talking about stock-specific action, Intellect Design rose nearly 17 percent; Fortis Healthcare, which hit a 52-week high, closed with gains of nearly 4 percent; and General Insurance Corporation closed with gains of 8 percent, data on BSE showed.

Here's what Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, recommends investors to do with these stocks when the market resumes trading on March 17:

Intellect Design: Take Profits

This counter turned out to be a 14-bagger from the March 2020 lows of Rs 43 levels as it relentlessly rallied to a high of Rs 627 levels in the last 12-months.

Moreover, in the last 36 weeks, it seems to be moving in some sort of ascending channel whose resistance point is placed around Rs 620 levels. In case of a breakout above Rs 622, much bigger targets towards Rs 700 can be projected.

Hence, going forward, unless it manages a sustainable close above Rs 622 levels, it can undergo consolidation as the rally in the short term is overdone with a swift move from the lows of Rs 460– 627 levels in the last 6 sessions.

Therefore, short-term traders will be better off by taking profits around these levels as risk-to-reward ratios may not be favourable if profit booking kicks in.

Best buying opportunity can arise on correction into the zone of Rs 580–550 levels by placing a stop below Rs 529 on a closing basis.

Fortis Healthcare: Fresh buying with a stop below Rs 186

This counter appears to have registered a consolidation breakout after a struggle around its critical resistance point placed around Rs 182 levels on relatively much higher volumes.

Hence, as long as it sustains above Rs 186-levels one can retain a positive stance on this counter and look for a retest of lifetime highs around Rs 228, registered in 2017.

Even fresh buying can be considered by placing a stop below Rs 186 on a closing basis.

General Insurance Corporation: Can consider fresh buying

After the spectacular three-day rally, this counter appears to have resumed its up move from the lows of Rs 140 (registered on February 17) to a high of Rs 230. A strong up move of the last session, from the lows of Rs 208, on relatively much higher volumes, is hinting that this counter might have embarked on a fresh leg of an upswing.

In such a scenario, it should ideally head towards its logical target of Rs 267. Hence, it looks prudent to hold and even can consider fresh buying placing a stop below Rs 209 on a closing basis.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.