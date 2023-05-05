Trade Spotlight | How should you trade in New India Assurance, ABB India, PNC Infratech today

Stocks

The benchmark indices clocked nearly 1 percent gains on May 4, driven by an uptrend across major sectors and consistent FII support.

The BSE Sensex jumped 556 points to 61,749, the highest closing level since December 19 last year, while the Nifty50 climbed 166 points to end at a four-month high of 18,256, and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The Bank Nifty also closed on a strong note, surging 373 points to 43,685, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices, too, participated in northward journey, edging up 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent on positive breadth.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included New India Assurance Company which surged 15 percent to Rs 126.65, the highest closing level since January 16 this year. It was the biggest gainer in the Nifty500 and formed robust bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes.

ABB India continued to make higher highs, higher lows formation for eighth consecutive session, and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale. The stock gained 5.55 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 3,645, continuing uptrend for eight days in a row, with strong volumes.

PNC Infratech rallied 4.6 percent to Rs 306.55, and formed long bullish candle on the daily timeframe, with making higher top, higher bottom formation, with above average volumes. The stock traded above all key moving averages (50, 100, and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).

Here's what Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

New India Assurance Company

After the short-term correction in the counter from the higher levels, the downward momentum has taken a pause. On the daily and weekly charts, the counter has formed a rounding bottom chart formation along with decent volume activity and it has reversed its trend from its support zone.

The formation suggests a revival of the uptrend from the current levels for further bullish movement. For the traders, Rs 115 would be the key support level to watch out. Above which the uptrend structure should continue until Rs 135.

ABB India

The stock has given a breakout of its Ascending Triangle chart pattern with a strong bullish candlestick. Additionally, on the daily charts, it has formed a higher bottom formation, hence the structure of the counter indicates the beginning of a new up move from the current levels.

For positional traders, Rs 3,515 would be the trend decider level. Trading above the same uptrend formation will continue till Rs 3,950. However, if it closes below Rs 3,515, traders may prefer to exit from trading long positions.

PNC Infratech

After sharp decline from the higher levels, the counter was in the accumulation zone where it was trading in a rectangle formation. However, on the daily charts there is a gradual up move in the counter along with incremental volume activity, which suggest a new leg of bullish trend in the near term.

Unless it is trading below Rs 295, positional traders can retain an optimistic stance and look for a target of Rs 330.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.