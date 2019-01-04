App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Power gains 1% on power distribution rights from MSEDCL

The company is expected to upgrade the infrastructure, improve quality of supply and lower AT&C losses; whereas MSEDCL is obliged to supply input power at annual input rates as agreed under the DFA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Torrent Power gained 1.6 percent in the early trade on Friday as company received LoI from MSEDCL.

Company has emerged as winner of the competitive bidding process conducted by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for appointment of input based Distribution Franchisee for distribution of electricity in Shil, Mumbra & Kalwa sub-divisions under Thane Urban Circle, for a period of 20 years.

MSEDCL has issued the Letter of Intent (Lol) to company and the Distribution Franchisee Agreement (DFA) with MSEDCL will be executed in due course and operations are expected to be taken over soon thereafter.

Company's obligations under the DFA will be to distribute electricity to the consumers on behalf of MSEDCL in accordance with applicable Law, Regulations & Directives of MERC.

The company is expected to upgrade the infrastructure, improve quality of supply and lower AT&C losses; whereas MSEDCL is obliged to supply input power at annual input rates as agreed under the DFA.

At 09:17 hrs Torrent Power was quoting at Rs 262.90, up Rs 2.45, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 09:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.