Torrent Power gains 1% on winning 124.4 MW project from MSEDCL

Shares of Torrent Power added 1.6 percent intraday Thursday as company won 124.4 MW project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company.

In the reverse e-auction process held on March 6 by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for procurement of power for long term basis from 500 MW grid connected wind power projects, and the company emerged as a winner in the auction for setting up of 124.4 MW project.

The said project will be developed in the state of Maharashtra.

The project shall be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA, as specified by MSEDCL.

At 12:14 hrs Torrent Power was quoting at Rs 254.60, up Rs 0.55, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 306.95 and 52-week low Rs 171.50 on 22 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.1 percent below its 52-week high and 48.37 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil