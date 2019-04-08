Torrent Pharmaceuticals slips as USFDA issues observations for Dahej plant

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals fell 1.5 percent in the early trade on Monday after company received certain observations from USFDA.

The company has received certain observations which are procedural in nature and the company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily, as per company release on BSE.

The audit at Dahej Plant of the company was carried out by USFDA in the month of March, 2019.

At 09:34 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,815, down Rs 27.15, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,964.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,282.00 on 29 March, 2019 and 25 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.59 percent below its 52-week high and 41.58 percent above its 52-week low.