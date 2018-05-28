Torrent Pharma up 3%; issues commercial paper of Rs 300 cr, board meeting on May 30

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals added 3.8 percent intraday Monday as company issues commercial paper worth Rs 300 crore on May 25, 2018

A meeting of the board of directors will be held on May 30, 2018, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2018.

The board would also consider the recommendation of final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2018.

At 13:21 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,365.00, up Rs 45.35, or 3.44 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil