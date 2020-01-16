App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Pharma to consider fund raising on Jan 27; share price hits 52-week high

The company has fixed February 4 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,967.50, rising 3.6 percent intraday on January 16 ahead of board meeting for fund raising.

A meeting of the board of directors will be held on January 27 to consider and approve the audited financial results on standalone basis and unaudited financial results (with limited review) on consolidated basis of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2019.

The board will also consider the payment of interim dividend for the year 2019-20 and taking enabling resolutions for raising of funds by issue of equity shares including convertible bonds / debentures through qualified institutional placement (QIP) and / or depository receipts or any other modes.

The company has fixed February 4 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend, if declared by the board at their meeting scheduled on January 27.

At 10:32 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,946.50, up Rs 48.15, or 2.54 percent on the BSE.

The share price gained 25 percent in last 6 months.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 10:51 am

