you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Torrent Pharma share price gains on Q4 profit; CLSA raises target

CLSA has maintained outperform call and raised target to Rs 2,920 from Rs 2,600 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Torrent Pharmaceuticals share price gained more than 1 percent in early trade on May 27 after the company posted profit in the quarter ended March 2020.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 314 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 against net loss of Rs 152 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, reported PTI.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,946 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,856 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

For the financial year ended March 2020, the net profit of the company was at Rs 1,025 crore. It was Rs 436 crore for the previous fiscal year, Torrent Pharma said.

CLSA has maintained outperform call and raised target to Rs 2,920 from Rs 2,600 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company's margin profile continues to improve as the higher-than-expected gross margins drove 15% EBITDA growth. Also, the net profit has boosted by one-time tax gains.

CLSA has tweake d FY21/22 EPS estimates +1/-3%.

At 09:21 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 2,583.05, up Rs 1.80, or 0.07 percent on the BSE.

First Published on May 27, 2020 09:35 am

