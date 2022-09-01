business Top stocks to watch on September 02, 2022: Infosys, RattanIndia Power, Aurobindo Pharma, and more These are the stocks that will possibly be in the spotlight during trading hours on September 02, Friday. We explain the reasons why these stocks are buzzing before the Opening Bell and the factors that could come into play in trade. Check out this curated list of buzzing stocks from the Moneycontrol markets team and know why they are in the news.