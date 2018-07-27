Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

It was another day of fresh record highs for the Sensex and Nifty. The S&P BSE Sensex hit Mount 37K to hit a fresh record high of 37061 while the Nifty hit a record high of 11185 for the first time after 123 trading sessions.

The July series closed on a strong note with Nifty gaining nearly 600 points. Nifty future rollovers stood at 74 percent which is higher than the 3-month average of 66 percent

Once the index closes above 11,172, the bulls are likely to take charge. On the way down, 11,113 – 11,078 will be a crucial support zone in the near term.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas buy with a stoploss of Rs 890, target Rs 925

Buy SBI with a stoploss of Rs 282, target of Rs 298

Buy Bank of India with a stoploss of Rs 93, target of Rs 100

Buy Bata India with a stoploss of Rs 900, target of Rs 950

Buy Edelweiss Financial Services with a stoploss of Rs 298, target of Rs 314

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Allahabad Bank with a stoploss of Rs 42.95, target of Rs 47

Buy Page industries with a stoploss of Rs 28,490, target of Rs 29,400

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 1474, target of Rs 1540

Sell Mindtree with a stoploss of Rs 960, target of Rs 910

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stoploss of Rs 386, target of Rs 410

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Allahabad Bank with a stoploss of Rs 44 and target Rs 48

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stoploss of Rs 1200 and target Rs 1260

Buy Granules India with a stoploss of Rs 95 and target Rs 105

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stoploss of Rs 102 and target Rs 107

