Top buy or sell ideas by experts for March 19, 2018

A volatile week came to an end but one factor which will weigh on the trading community is that the Nifty is now trading below its crucial short-term moving averages. It closed below its 100-day exponential moving average (DEMA) which was placed around 10,405 for the week ended March 16.

The Nifty50 fell from an intraday high of 10,478 recorded on March 13 to close the week at 10,195, down 0.3 percent for the week. The index closed below is short-term moving averages on the weekly charts as well which does not augur well for the bulls.

The index which started the week on a high note consolidated throughout the week and closed with a big bear candle on Friday.

The heavy sell-off on Friday resulted in a decent cut from weekly highs to conclude proceedings below the 10,200 mark, on the weekly basis, for the first time after December 01, 2017.

Analyst: Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com

Adani Transmission Ltd: BUY| Target Rs. 210 | Stop-loss Rs179 | Return 10%

Adani Transmission made a decent comeback after struggling near 160 levels and is now looking in an uptrend on its weekly price chart.

Although it witnessed a selling pressure at a higher level during the last week, the scrip rebounded to close with 4 percent gain at 190. It also witnessed a similar trend on volumes.

The scrip formed a bullish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart coupled with positive cues from its MACD and Signal Line. Further, a reasonable RSI at the current level and sustain volume breakout in the last session supports a short-term uptrend.

The support level for scrip is currently placed at 171 and resistance level from the upper band at 214. We have a BUY recommendation for Adani Transmissions which is currently trading at Rs. 190.85

Vakrangee Ltd: BUY| Target Rs265 | Stop-loss Rs235 | Return 7%

After witnessing a major consolidation near 154 levels, Vakrangee continued to trade in an uptrend trajectory on the weekly basis.

On the daily price chart, the scrip continued to form a strong bullish candlestick pattern. The RSI at 55.9 levels further signals a price trading above its resistance level and showing a positive trend. It has a strong cue from MACD at 16.3 signalling a positive trend.

Coal India Ltd: SELL| Target Rs263 | Stop-loss Rs288 | Return 5%

Coal India continued to consolidate on its daily price movement despite gaining a momentum at a certain level but failed to hold, and slipped about 8 percent on weekly basis.

The scrip formed a strong bearish candlestick pattern on its weekly price chart as it got below 200-days EMA level which is expected to keep the stock under pressure.

Analyst: Sameet Chavan- Chief Analyst, Technicals and Derivatives at Angel Broking

MCX Ltd: BUY| Target Rs855| Stop Loss Rs782| Return 6%

Since the early part of February, we have been quite vocal on the possible bottoming out formation around the Rs700 mark. We remained contradictory buyers from the level of Rs730 and this strategy eventually turned out to be quite fruitful for us.

Considering the volume activity in this price action, the stock is still not done with its upward move. Hence, a buy is recommended for a target of Rs.855, and traders are advised to follow a strict stop loss placed below Rs.782.

Tata Steel Ltd: SELL| Target Rs550| Stop Loss Rs634| Return 8%

This metal giant continues to be our preferred shorting candidate in the last month and a half. Every meaningful bounce we used as a shorting opportunity in the recent past which has paid off.

Now, finally, our anticipation turned into a confirmation during the penultimate week; adding conviction to our cautious stance.

We recommend shorting the stock on some bounce back towards Rs608 – 612, which will make the risk-reward ratio a bit favorable. One can look to go short for a target of Rs. 550 by following a strict stop loss of Rs.634.

