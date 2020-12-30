MARKET NEWS

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 5,100, target at Rs 5,230 and Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,225, target at Rs 1,280.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 09:10 AM IST

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 175.96 points or 0.37 percent at 47789.04, and the Nifty added 48.30 points or 0.35 percent at 13980.90.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 5,100, target at Rs 5,230

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,225, target at Rs 1,280

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,110

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,730, target at Rs 2,660

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 728, target at Rs 770

Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 2,980

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 263.5, target at Rs 251

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 496, target at Rs 530

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
