Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 505 and Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 807, target at Rs 860.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 09:09 AM IST

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 288.02 points or 0.62% at 46732.20, and the Nifty jumped 103.20 points or 0.76% at 13704.30.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,890, target at Rs 1,960

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,320, target at Rs 2,440

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 368

Sell Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 182

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 505

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 807, target at Rs 860

Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,075, target at Rs 2,965

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 665

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Dec 24, 2020 09:09 am

