Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 288.02 points or 0.62% at 46732.20, and the Nifty jumped 103.20 points or 0.76% at 13704.30.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,890, target at Rs 1,960

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,320, target at Rs 2,440

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 368

Sell Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 182

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 505

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 807, target at Rs 860

Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,075, target at Rs 2,965

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 665

