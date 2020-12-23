MARKET NEWS

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 09:10 AM IST

Sensex is up 119.27 points or 0.26 percent at 46125.96, and the Nifty added 18 points or 0.13 percent at 13484.30 in the pre-opening session.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,554, target at Rs 2,705

Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 477, target at Rs 446

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,294, target at Rs 1,188

Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 920

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 478, target at Rs 510

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,204, target at Rs 1,255

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 865, target at Rs 810

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 495

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 23, 2020 09:10 am

