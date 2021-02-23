English
Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,550, target at Rs 3,440 and Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,445.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 97 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 39.67 points or 0.08 percent at 49783.99, and the Nifty added 60.70 points or 0.41 percent at 14736.40.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 800, target at Rs 814

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 631, target at Rs 644

Sell Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,550, target at Rs 3,440

Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,445

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 135

Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,350, target at Rs 14,300

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 148

Sell ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,445

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Feb 23, 2021 09:03 am

