Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 53 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 26.81 points or 0.05 percent at 51355.89, and the Nifty added 9.70 points or 0.06 percent at 15119.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,752, target at Rs 2,903

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 635, target at Rs 667

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 579

Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 593, target at Rs 517

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 30,000, target at Rs 31,000

Buy SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 874, target at Rs 920

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,470, target at Rs 2,555

Sell Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,237, target at Rs 2,180

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​