Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 634, target at Rs 665 and advises selling Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,510, target at Rs 3,400.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 19 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 49.37 points or 0.1 percent at 51299.40, and the Nifty added 25.60 points or 0.17 percent at 15141.40.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 239, target at Rs 270

Close

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,528, target at Rs 1,604

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 268, target at Rs 300

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 575, target at Rs 590

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 634, target at Rs 665

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,510, target at Rs 3,400

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 272, target at Rs 295

Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 220

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
