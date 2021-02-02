Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 104 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 446.11 points or 0.92 percent at 49046.72, and the Nifty jumped 213.90 points or 1.5 percent at 14495.10.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,621, target at Rs 2,772

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 578, target at Rs 624

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 265, target at Rs 311

Sell United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 589, target at Rs 543

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Container Corp with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 468

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 725

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 5,690, target at Rs 6,000

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 167, target at Rs 178

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​