Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,945, target at Rs 4,650 and Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 120.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 143 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,500, target at Rs 2,650

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,945, target at Rs 4,650

Close

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 120

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,730, target at Rs 2,500

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 610

Buy National Aluminium Company with a stop loss of Rs 46.4, target at Rs 52

Sell Info Edge (India) with a stop loss of Rs 4,800, target at Rs 4,500

Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 506, target at Rs 460

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Jan 28, 2021 08:54 am

