Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 1,004, target at Rs 1,080 and ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 536, target at Rs 582.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 64 points gain.


In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 1,004, target at Rs 1,080

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 536, target at Rs 582

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,347, target at Rs 1,453

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,003, target at Rs 2,154

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 214

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,655, target at Rs 2,790

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,830

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 77.5, target at Rs 84

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:02 am

