Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,850, target at Rs 2,940 and Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,400.

January 20, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 48 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 104.28 points or 0.21 percent at 49502.57, and the Nifty added 17.10 points or 0.12 percent at 14538.30.


In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 523

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,850, target at Rs 2,940

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,400

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 418, target at Rs 406

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 14,900, target at Rs 15,850

Sell CoForge with a stop loss of Rs 2,551, target at Rs 2,450

Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 334, target at Rs 354

Buy CanFin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 506, target at Rs 540

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Jan 20, 2021 09:10 am

