Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,950, target at Rs 2,020 and ITC with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 226.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 118 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,770, target at Rs 2,840

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,950, target at Rs 2,020

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 226

Sell Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 464

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 579, target at Rs 610

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 292, target at Rs 271

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,475, target at Rs 1,565

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,980, target at Rs 2,080

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Jan 19, 2021 09:01 am

