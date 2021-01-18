Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 32 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 77.16 points or 0.16 percent at 49111.83, and the Nifty added 80.30 points or 0.56 percent at 14514.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 293, target at Rs 305

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,400

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 462, target at Rs 448

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,660, target at Rs 1,600

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 214, target at Rs 228

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 8,780, target at Rs 8,370

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,550, target at Rs 2,675

Sel Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 1,660, target at Rs 1,600

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​