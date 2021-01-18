MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 293, target at Rs 305 and Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,400.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 32 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 77.16 points or 0.16 percent at 49111.83, and the Nifty added 80.30 points or 0.56 percent at 14514.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 293, target at Rs 305

Close

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,400

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 462, target at Rs 448

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,660, target at Rs 1,600

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 214, target at Rs 228

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 8,780, target at Rs 8,370

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,550, target at Rs 2,675

Sel Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 1,660, target at Rs 1,600

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Jan 18, 2021 09:06 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.