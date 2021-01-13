Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 16 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,045, target at Rs 1,080

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 630

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1,240, target at Rs 1,275

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,705, target at Rs 1,650

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 67.5, target at Rs 78

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 103

Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 18,150, target at Rs 17,700

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,938, target at Rs 1,995

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​