Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 8,100, target at Rs 8,400 and HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,480.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 28 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 8,100, target at Rs 8,400

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,480

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 955, target at Rs 980

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,650

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 999

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 890

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 445

Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,920, target at Rs 1,850

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Jan 12, 2021 08:59 am

