Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 8,100, target at Rs 8,400

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,430, target at Rs 1,480

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 955, target at Rs 980

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,650

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 999

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 890

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 424, target at Rs 445

Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,920, target at Rs 1,850

