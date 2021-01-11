MARKET NEWS

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,355, target at Rs 1,400 and Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,675.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 76 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,355, target at Rs 1,400

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,675

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 604, target at Rs 618

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 230, target at Rs 220

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 506, target at Rs 530

Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 198.5, target at Rs 215

Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 79,000, target at Rs 84,500

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,910, target at Rs 8,300

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Jan 11, 2021 08:58 am

