Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Ultratech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 5,400, target at Rs 5,600 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 518, target at Rs 540.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 272.14 points or 0.56 percent at 48446.20, and the Nifty added 76.10 points or 0.54 percent at 14222.40.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,746

Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3,834, target at Rs 3,986

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 892, target at Rs 969

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 162, target at Rs 178

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ultratech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 5,400, target at Rs 5,600

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 518, target at Rs 540

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 256, target at Rs 266

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,115, target at Rs 1,175

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Jan 7, 2021 09:05 am

