you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com advises buying DLF with a stop loss of Rs 220 and target of Rs 240.

Indian market witnessed a late recovery in the second half of the trading session on Wednesday which pushed the S&P BSE Sensex by nearly 200 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11900 levels.

Sectorally, the action was seen in Oil & Gas, IT, as well as realty space while profit-taking was witnessed in capital goods, telecom, and metal stocks.

Close

In terms of macro data, investors would watch out for Industrial production data for October, as well as inflation data for the month of November.

On the global front, markets would react to the US Fed Reserve policy outcome.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 3,950 and target of Rs 4,150

Buy Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 414 and target of Rs 422

Buy Petronet LNG with stop loss at Rs 272 and target of Rs 282

Buy Siemens with stop loss at Rs 1,465 and target of Rs 1,540

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670 and target of Rs 1,720

Buy TCS with stop loss of Rs 2,025 and target of Rs 2,100

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,300 and target of Rs 2,365

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 410 and target of Rs 435

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,570 and target of Rs 1,620

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 220 and target of Rs 240

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670 and target of Rs 1,720

Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss of Rs 160 and target of Rs 175

Buy Power Finance with a stop loss of Rs 113 and target of Rs 118

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 09:05 am

tags #Stocks Views

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

