Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com advises buying DLF with a stop loss of Rs 220 and target of Rs 240.
Indian market witnessed a late recovery in the second half of the trading session on Wednesday which pushed the S&P BSE Sensex by nearly 200 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11900 levels.
Sectorally, the action was seen in Oil & Gas, IT, as well as realty space while profit-taking was witnessed in capital goods, telecom, and metal stocks.
In terms of macro data, investors would watch out for Industrial production data for October, as well as inflation data for the month of November.
On the global front, markets would react to the US Fed Reserve policy outcome.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 3,950 and target of Rs 4,150
Buy Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 414 and target of Rs 422
Buy Petronet LNG with stop loss at Rs 272 and target of Rs 282
Buy Siemens with stop loss at Rs 1,465 and target of Rs 1,540
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670 and target of Rs 1,720
Buy TCS with stop loss of Rs 2,025 and target of Rs 2,100
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,300 and target of Rs 2,365
Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 410 and target of Rs 435
Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,570 and target of Rs 1,620
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 220 and target of Rs 240
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670 and target of Rs 1,720
Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss of Rs 160 and target of Rs 175
Buy Power Finance with a stop loss of Rs 113 and target of Rs 118Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.