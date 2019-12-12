Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Prakash Gaba for short term

Indian market witnessed a late recovery in the second half of the trading session on Wednesday which pushed the S&P BSE Sensex by nearly 200 points while the Nifty50 reclaimed 11900 levels.

Sectorally, the action was seen in Oil & Gas, IT, as well as realty space while profit-taking was witnessed in capital goods, telecom, and metal stocks.

In terms of macro data, investors would watch out for Industrial production data for October, as well as inflation data for the month of November.

On the global front, markets would react to the US Fed Reserve policy outcome.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 3,950 and target of Rs 4,150

Buy Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 414 and target of Rs 422

Buy Petronet LNG with stop loss at Rs 272 and target of Rs 282

Buy Siemens with stop loss at Rs 1,465 and target of Rs 1,540

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670 and target of Rs 1,720

Buy TCS with stop loss of Rs 2,025 and target of Rs 2,100

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,300 and target of Rs 2,365

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 410 and target of Rs 435

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,570 and target of Rs 1,620

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 220 and target of Rs 240

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,670 and target of Rs 1,720

Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss of Rs 160 and target of Rs 175

Buy Power Finance with a stop loss of Rs 113 and target of Rs 118