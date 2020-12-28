MARKET NEWS

Top buy and sell ideas by Rahul Mohindar, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com suggests buying Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,295, target at Rs 3,520 and Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 813, target at Rs 870.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 09:12 AM IST

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 180.05 points or 0.38 percent at 47153.59, and the Nifty added 65.90 points or 0.48 percent at 13815.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,295, target at Rs 3,520

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 813, target at Rs 870

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 538

Sell Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 920

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 480, target at Rs 515

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,372, target at Rs 2,480

Buy SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 856, target at Rs 910

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stop loss of Rs 581, target at Rs 610

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Dec 28, 2020 09:12 am

