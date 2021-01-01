MARKET NEWS

Top buy and sell ideas by Rahul Mohindar, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 14 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 33.77 points or 0.07 percent at 47785.10, and the Nifty added 12.70 points or 0.09 percent at 13994.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 1,965 and 1,945

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,380, target at Rs 2,460

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 630, target at Rs 663

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,540, target at Rs 7,800

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems around Rs 163-163.5 with a stop loss below Rs 160, target at Rs 172

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1,165, target at Rs 1,225

Sell Amar Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 934, target at Rs 900

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,630, target at Rs 1,720

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Jan 1, 2021 09:10 am

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.