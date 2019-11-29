Top buy and sell ideas by Prakash Gaba, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Headline indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs on the F&O expiry day on November 28 as investor sentiment remained positive on the back of positive global cues and strong FII inflows.

Nifty ended at 12,151 while Sensex settled at 41,130, supported by gains in shares of select heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1,008.89 crore while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 155.47 crore, provisional data showed.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Berger Paints with target at Rs 520 and stop loss at Rs 487

Buy GMR Infra with target at Rs 23 and stop loss at Rs 21.50

Buy Federal Bank with target at Rs 94 and stop loss at Rs 89

Buy UPL with target of Rs 600 and stop loss at Rs 570

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss of Rs 510 and target of Rs 535

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 920 and target of Rs 945

Buy Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 60 and target of Rs 72

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 258 and target of Rs 274

Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 313 and target of Rs 328

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of Baroda with stop loss of Rs 103 and target of Rs 113

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 556 and target of Rs 530

Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 43 and target of Rs 47

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 788 and target of Rs 835