App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Prakash Gaba, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com suggests buying Bank of Baroda with stop loss of Rs 103 and target of Rs 113.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Headline indices Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs on the F&O expiry day on November 28 as investor sentiment remained positive on the back of positive global cues and strong FII inflows.

Nifty ended at 12,151 while Sensex settled at 41,130, supported by gains in shares of select heavyweights, including ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

On the institutional front, FPIs were net buyers in Indian markets for Rs 1,008.89 crore while the DIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 155.47 crore, provisional data showed.

Close

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Berger Paints with target at Rs 520 and stop loss at Rs 487

Buy GMR Infra with target at Rs 23 and stop loss at Rs 21.50

Buy Federal Bank with target at Rs 94 and stop loss at Rs 89

Buy UPL with target of Rs 600 and stop loss at Rs 570

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss of Rs 510 and target of Rs 535

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 920 and target of Rs 945

Buy Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 60 and target of Rs 72

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 258 and target of Rs 274

Buy Tata Global with a stop loss of Rs 313 and target of Rs 328

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of Baroda with stop loss of Rs 103 and target of Rs 113

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 556 and target of Rs 530

Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 43 and target of Rs 47

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 788 and target of Rs 835

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 08:26 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.